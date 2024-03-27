The Philadelphia Eagles had a very surprising collapse at the end of this past season. The Eagles had gone to the Super Bowl the year prior, and they started last season 10-1 and looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. However, Philadelphia went 1-5 to finish out the regular season and they lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After the abysmal finish to the season, there were some people that thought that the Eagles might move on from head coach Nick Sirianni despite his past success. They didn't, and owner Jeffrey Lurie explained how Sirianni's plan for the future made it an easy decision.
“The things with Nick, I have to say, were really impressive,” Jeffrey Lurie said, according to an article from The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We're wanting to truly improve the ingredients of the offense. Truly improve who is going to … in terms of leading the offense and the direction it would go. Wanted to be much more innovative. Much more dynamic. Of course, bring the things that brought us a lot of success. But very open to finding the best possible offensive coordinator and the same with defensive coordinator.”
Another thing that Lurie mentioned was how quickly Sirianni brought the Eagles back to the playoffs when he became head coach. He had a bad stretch, but overall, he has been impressive in Philadelphia.
“That’s starting with taking a team that has a four-win season in our final year with Doug [Pederson] and taking it right into a playoff team right away and then into the Super Bowl and then into a 10-1 beginning of this past season,” Lurie said. “A very disappointing ending, but I don’t take light in 31-7 in the National Football League. That’s extraordinary.”
On the other hand, one issue that Sirianni has had with the Eagles is his attitude on the sideline. It can be a negative trait, but Lurie understands that it comes from passion.
“I don’t want him to overreact,” Lurie said. “But I love his passion. So I think he recognizes that it can be a little bit counterproductive if he overdoes his own passion. But you don’t want to stop where that passion is coming from. So you’ve got to find a sweet spot. I think he wants to find a sweet spot of what that’s like.”
The Eagles are excited about the future with Nick Sirianni
The end of last season was bad, but the Eagles have already had a good offseason, and the organization still believes that the future is very bright.
“Nick has had a pretty spectacular first three seasons,” Lurie said. “He’s shown all the ingredients to have outstanding success. So I’m just looking forward. There’s no coach that’s not feeling pressure to perform. That’s the way it is in the National Football League. But, wow, no. I think Nick is, he’s got all the ingredients, as I’ve said, and I’m just really excited about this coming season.”
One thing that Sirianni will have to do if figure out went wrong at the end of last season and change those things. Lurie sounds confident that he will do that.
“One of the things I really respect about Nick is his ability to evaluate where we’re at, where he’s at, where he thinks the team needs, and he’s very little ego to go in with that,” Lurie added. “That’s really important, I think, in a leader. So I applaud the aggressiveness and the attempt and I would say in conclusion, it didn’t work the way it was expected to work.”
The Eagles will certainly be an intriguing team to watch next season.