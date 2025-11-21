While there are rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and trading LaMelo Ball, the future of the team seems to now surround Kon Knueppel, who's been off to a fast start to the season. With some saying that Knueppel for the Hornets could be in consideration for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, the comparisons that he's been getting should make any fan excited.

Kevin O'Connell, on his self-titled show, would have Tom Haberstroh on and ask the analyst about the best comparisons for Knueppel, with him first saying current Dallas Mavericks star and former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Haberstroh would look at how Knueppel plays in the pick-and-roll, how he's used as a ball-handler and screener, and emphasize how similar it is to when Thompson was with Golden State.

“But if you look at his two-point assisted rate, on 60% of his twos, he's getting assisted Konueppel, his rookie season, exactly the same as Klay Thompson,” Haberstroh said. “And in terms of pure shooter, in terms of the footwork, you see it with Klay Thompson, it's just like this guy is, possibly his ceiling is the next Klay Thompson is one of the great shooters we've ever seen, but also can do stuff with the ball.”

🎙️ @tomhaberstroh on the best player comp for Kon Knueppel: "…the next Klay Thompson, one of the greatest shooters we've ever seen, but also can do stuff with the ball." "What about Devin Booker? I know that's aggressive, but Thompson might not be a high enough ceiling." 🤔 https://t.co/fVcLxuKkkC pic.twitter.com/jx4yScvkGG — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 21, 2025

Hornets' Kon Knueppel compared to Devin Booker

As it hasn't been rare to see Knueppel drop a 30-piece on a team for the Hornets this season, he is averaging 22.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in his last nine contests. Another comparison that Haberstroh would mention that some could see as a higher ceiling is Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

“What about [Booker]? Talk about pure scorer or big guards can manage a pick and roll and smooth player of great footwork,” Haberstroh said. “I know that's aggressive, but we're talking Klay Thompson might not be high enough ceiling for this guy, or he's a little bit more dynamic…But as a big guard who can just shoot with the best of them and operate as a ball handler and get in the mid range, great footwork, sounds a lot like [Booker].”

At any rate, it remains to be seen the lengths of talent that Knueppel will display, but there's no doubt that the sky is the limit.