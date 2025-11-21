The Dart train will not be heading to Michigan this season. The New York Giants will not have rookie sensation Jaxson Dart for their Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions due to a concussion. Veteran Jameis Winston will continue to serve as the interim starting quarterback for New York as Dart recuperates.

“Interim head coach Mike Kafka said QB Jaxson Dart is still in the concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game,” the Giants' official X account posted today.

Dart suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Given Dart's history with head trauma this season (he's been in the concussion protocol multiple times), New York is exercising a lot more caution with their rookie quarterback. Dart was seen at practice this week, but New York still elected to sit their rookie.

The rookie quarterback has been quite impressive in his first year in the NFL. Dart currently has the second-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback this season with 7, behind Josh Allen's 10. While the touchdowns have brought excitement to MetLife Stadium, it's also given the Giants headaches. Dart's running tenacity has also led to the quarterback taking more hits than other quarterbacks, including blows to the head.

Winston will once again start in Week 12 for the Giants. The veteran quarterback was solid in his first game as a starter this season. He completed 65.5% of his passes for 201 yards. Winston did not find the endzone, instead throwing a crucial red-zone interception that lost New York the game. However, Winston and the Giants were neck-and-neck against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. That should give them some optimism against the Lions.