By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles got some good news on Saturday as defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been activated from the Injured Reserve. Unfortunately, along with the good news comes a bad one with safety CJ Gardner-Johnson basically taking Davis’ place on the IR.

Davis hasn’t played since Week 8 after suffering a high-ankle sprain. After returning to practice on Thursday, though, there were high hopes that he would be activated from the Injured Reserve. Now, he’s set to feature for the Eagles when they play the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old DT said last Thursday that he hopes to pick up where he left off or play even better than he was doing prior to his injury, and he expressed his belief that he has put in the necessary work to do just that.