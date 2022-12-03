The Philadelphia Eagles got some good news on Saturday as defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been activated from the Injured Reserve. Unfortunately, along with the good news comes a bad one with safety CJ Gardner-Johnson basically taking Davis’ place on the IR.
Davis hasn’t played since Week 8 after suffering a high-ankle sprain. After returning to practice on Thursday, though, there were high hopes that he would be activated from the Injured Reserve. Now, he’s set to feature for the Eagles when they play the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 on Sunday.
The 22-year-old DT said last Thursday that he hopes to pick up where he left off or play even better than he was doing prior to his injury, and he expressed his belief that he has put in the necessary work to do just that.
“I want to be the player I was or an even better player,” Davis said, per the team website. “The whole goal is to keep improving every day. I felt I did that during my rehab, taking care of my body, working on my strength, eating right, and preparing even though I wasn’t playing. That’s going to help me when I get back on the field on Sunday.”
While Jordan Davis’ return would have been a cause for celebration for the team in normal circumstances, the situation isn’t positive overall. As mentioned, CJ Gardner-Johnson has been placed on the IR after suffering a lacerated kidney during their Week 12 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Gardner-Johnson’s injury is not deemed season-ending, but with the timing of his injury, he’ll be missing a crucial point of the season with his next chance to play only coming in Week 17.
Hopefully, Gardner-Johnson will be able to return once he is available to be activated from the IR. If not, it might make more sense for the Eagles to let him rest and prepare for the postseason instead.