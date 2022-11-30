Published November 30, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles might be getting some more reinforcements soon in the form of Jordan Davis. The rookie defensive tackle has been out due to an injury he suffered in the middle of the season. As Philly prepares its advance to the playoffs, they are now opening Davis’ practice window for 21 days, per Ian Rapoport.

“The #Eagles, who already beefed up their defensive line over the past few weeks, have opened the 21-day practice window for first-round DT Jordan Davis. He’s missed about a month, so right on schedule.”

If you are unfamiliar with the practice window, it’s a period in which a player can practice with his team without being included on the 53-man roster. After the 21 days are up, the team has to decide whether to activate the player, send him back to the IR, or release him. The Eagles are likely going to activate Jordan Davis soon.

The Eagles are now 10-1 for the season, but there have been some rather noticeable chinks in their armor. In particular, their run defense has struggled at times during the season. Having Jordan Davis back on the roster would help them fix this issue in time for the playoffs.

Jordan Davis now joins an Eagles defensive line that has beefed up significantly after his departure. Despite the presence of new veterans such as Robert Quinn and Ndamukong Suh, Davis should still have a spot on the roster. They will host the Derrick Henry-led Tennessee Titans on Sunday, which would be the ultimate test of their run defense.