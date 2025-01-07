The Philadelphia Eagles have had an excellent 2024 season. Philadelphia finished the regular season with a record of 14-3 and won the NFC East division. The Eagles are now gearing up for a Wild Card matchup against the Packers this weekend. One Eagles coach is not letting the upcoming offseason distract him from that.

Eagles OC Kellen Moore is one of several coordinators and former coaches who may be invited for head coaching interviews after the season. Moore was asked about the possibility of becoming a head coach this offseason during a recent interview. He gave an honest response.

“You don’t worry about [HC interest] too much. Really, the focus is on the week and those things take care of themselves,” Moore said on Tuesday via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Obviously, those things only come to teams that usually tend to have success & are doing things well on the field. That’s where your focus is.”

Moore is often left out of conversations about the best young play-callers in the NFL. Despite some of the pop fading around Moore, he is still a great NFL coach with a solid resume. His coaching record is 67-49 as an offensive coordinator and position coach, including a 2-3 record in the postseason.

Moore was the quarterbacks coach in Dallas for one season before becoming an offensive coordinator for the next four seasons. He has also spent one season each with the Chargers and Eagles as an OC.

It will be interesting to see what kind of market Moore has as a head coaching candidate.

Nick Sirianni gives murky Jalen Hurts injury update as Eagles prepare for the Packers

Moore is correct to not pay too much attention to head coaching interviews right now. Philadelphia needs all hands on deck for this weekend's Wild Card game against the Packers.

This is especially true because Philly is still without QB Jalen Hurts. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave a murky injury update on Monday about the superstar quarterback.

“Same as what we talked about (Friday),” Sirianni responded to a question on Hurts' health per Bob Brookover at NJ.com. (He) is progressing through the (concussion) protocol. Can’t say much more when guys are in the protocol except for that.”

Sirianni was then asked a follow-up question on Hurts. He shut that question down in almost the same way.

“Guys, he's progressing through the protocol,” Sirianni continued. “We've talked a lot about that. I respect your questions. I'm going to answer them all, but yeah he's progressing through the protocol.”

Hurts has not played since suffering a concussion in Week 15 against the Commanders. It would be a huge blow to lose Hurts for a playoff game.

The Eagles will host the Packers during the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. That game will be played on January 11th at 4:30PM ET.