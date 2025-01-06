The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up the 2024 NFL season with a 20-13 victory over the New York Giants, setting up a showdown with the Green Bay Packers in the postseason.

But right now, star quarterback Jalen Hurts has been in the midst of concussion protocol, and did not play on Sunday against the Giants. He also missed last week's game; he's been absent since suffering a concussion against the Washington Commanders in Week 15.

According to head coach Nick Siriani, Hurts continues to go through concussion protocol, via NJ.com.

“Same as what we talked about (Friday),” he responded. (He) is progressing through the (concussion) protocol. Can’t say much more when guys are in the protocol except for that.”

“Guys, he's progressing through the protocol,” Sirianni continued. “We've talked a lot about that. I respect your questions. I'm going to answer them all, but yeah he's progressing through the protocol.”

The Eagles will host the Packers at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC Wild Card game on January 11.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has missed the last two games and two weeks of practice

Since suffering his concussion, Hurts has missed the last two games along with two weeks of practice.

Meanwhile, Sirianni explained before Sunday's game that the mission of not only him but the team is to continue to improve.

“I want to continue to get better each and every day. That’s been our mission this entire week for guys that are going to be playing in this game and guys that aren’t going to be playing in this game. How do we progress? How do we get better?” Sirianni asked reporters.

“So we’re going through the week just like we would every other week, and I expect guys to go out there and perform and play to the standard that we have set here.”

Naturally, the Eagles will have a far better chance of defeating the Packers in the upcoming NFC Wild Card game if Hurts is at full capacity.