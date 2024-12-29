The Philadelphia Eagles came into Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with an opportunity to clinch the NFC East, but they would need to do so without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who exited last week's loss to the Washington Commanders with a concussion. This thrust Kenny Pickett into the starting role this week, giving the former Pittsburgh Steelers 1st round draft pick his first start as a member of the Eagles. However, Pickett's afternoon was cut short in the 3rd quarter.

“Eagles QB Kenny Pickett threw a TD pass to AJ Brown, got drilled, TD overturned, Tanner McKee now in,” tweeted NFL insider Albert Breer. Not long after, Mike Garofolo of NFL Network provided an additional update, noting that Pickett was heading back to the Eagles locker room.

Not long after, Eagles 3rd-string quarterback Tanner McKee connected with AJ Brown on a 20-yard touchdown pass, giving Philadelphia what is likely an insurmountable 34-7 lead.

The touchdown was the first of McKee's career, and it all but ends Pickett's afternoon even if he were to get the all-clear to return to action. This creates a potentially interesting scenario for Week 18 where the Eagles could be playing for the top seed in the NFC with a 3rd-string quarterback. Yes, this assumes that both Jalen Hurts AND Kenny Pickett would be unavailable, and it would also involve both the Vikings and Lions losing this week. But NFL fans know that crazier things have happened.