Things aren’t looking too rosy for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in his bid to play against the Cowboys. That means Kenny Pickett is likely to go. And Pickett sounded off on playing in place of Hurts, according to espn.com.

Pickett said he’s trying to focus through the noise.

“I don't try to get too caught up into it because there is so much that goes into playing quarterback,” Pickett said. “I just want to focus on doing my job each play. And we'll see what happens in the fourth quarter.”

Eagles QB Kenny Pickett jumping into fire

And the best way to do it? Being ready for everything.

“That's really my focus right now, being as prepared as possible,” Pickett said. “And when it's all said and done and the game's over and I'm back home with my family, I think that will be the time to sit back and talk about it a little bit. But I'm just focused on being as prepared as I can be right now.”

The Eagles still haven’t wrapped up the NFC East title, but only need to win one of their final two games or have the Commanders lose one of their last two. The Eagles' chances of earning the top seed in the NFC dropped to 4% with last week’s loss to the Commanders, per NextGen Stats.

Still, the pressure is on Pickett to get the division under wraps sooner than later. Tanner McKee steps into the No. 2 role if Hurts is absent.

As for Nick Sirianni, he’s playing it close to the vest about the possibility of Hurts returning this week.

“When you're in concussion protocol, I have no say in that,” Sirianni said. “And Jalen has no say in that. That's completely up to the doctors. As it should be.”

Pickett entered the NFL as a No. 1 draft pick by the Steelers in 2022. He started 24 games and had a serviceable 14-10 mark before the Steelers decided he didn’t have a role in their future. He has appeared in four games with the Eagles this year, completing 55.6% of his passes with one touchdown and one interception.