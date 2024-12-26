The Philadelphia Eagles had an opportunity to lock up the NFC East in Week 16’s matchup with the Washington Commanders. But the Eagles’ sloppy performance against their division rivals kept Washington in the race. While Philadelphia is still just a win away from clinching the second seed in the NFC, the team is facing a potentially devastating injury.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out of Week 16’s contest after sustaining a concussion on the team’s second drive. As Philly prepares to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Hurts’ availability is very much in doubt. Based on the team’s practice report, it’s looking increasingly likely that Hurts won’t take the field in Week 17, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X.

Eagles reporter Zach Berman noted that three quarterbacks were at practice on Thursday but Hurts was not present. Kenny Pickett was able to practice along with Tanner McKee.

The Eagles’ offense must overcome the absence of quarterback Jalen Hurts

Pickett took over for the Eagles after Hurts’ early exit against the Commanders and immediately hit AJ Brown for a touchdown, extending the first quarter lead to 14-0. However, after the early success, Pickett struggled to move the offense. The third-year passer went 14/24 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception in three and a half quarters.

The Eagles ultimately couldn’t hold off the Commanders as rookie QB Jayden Daniels led a wild comeback, topping Philly 36-33. Now the Eagles will face another division rival in Week 17 and Pickett is expected to get the start after shaking off a rib injury. If the former first-round draft pick struggles, the team could turn to second-year quarterback Tanner McKee – although the third stringer has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL.

Philadelphia also signed Ian Book to the practice squad. The former Notre Dame standout was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2021 draft and has since bounced around the league providing quarterback depth for five different teams.

The Eagles will host the Cowboys with another shot at winning the division crown. Dallas, on the other hand, has been eliminated from postseason contention but the team appears to have embraced the role of spoiler after getting a gutsy win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.