As the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, they have some concerns regarding the quarterback position filled with such names as Jalen Hurts and backup Kenny Pickett. While Hurts continues to be in concussion protocol for the Eagles, they look to Pickett to lead the team, though he is dealing with a rib injury.

However, Pickett spoke to the media Thursday and provided some insight into his confidence in playing against the Cowboys. He would say that he is a “full go” at practice and would express that he will wear extra padding, according to Tim McManus of ESPN, leading to believe he will start.

“Yeah, full go today,” Pickett said of his practice status Thursday. “Tested out some different things padding-wise, just making sure I feel good with it for Sunday. But, yeah.”

Pickett came in for the Eagles after Hurts went down to be evaluated for a concussion as the team lost to the Washington Commanders, snapping their 10-game winning streak.

Eagles' Kenny Pickett is confident in his ability to play Sunday

The former Pittsburgh Steeler first-round pick would say, “It is what it is,” about how he felt after the tests conducted in the aforementioned loss and repeated that he would be “ready to go” for the next game, according to NBC Sports.

“Just something I’m going to have to deal with,” Pickett said. “So, yeah, I’ll be ready to go Sunday…I think after a couple more days, getting a chance to kind of rest a little bit more, go do some rehab, I’ll be good for Sunday.”

Philadelphia would add some more reinforcements as with the injuries to Hurts and Pickett; the Eagles signed former New Orleans Saints signal-caller Ian Book to the practice squad. The third-string quarterback is Tanner McKee, but Book had been with the team in 2022 as head coach Nick Sirianni spoke about his “familiarity” with the team, according to the Delaware News Journal.

“An opportunity to add Ian here this week, and we took advantage of that opportunity,” Sirianni said. “Really enjoyed our time with him when he was here and had some high hopes for him. (He's) familiar with a lot of things here, and we're excited to have him.”

At any rate, the Eagles are currently 12-3, which puts them first in the NFC East as they look to close out the year with a bang against the Cowboys on Sunday and then the New York Giants in the regular season finale.