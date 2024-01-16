Will Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson retire?

It was supposed to be a good year for the Philadelphia Eagles. They had just come off a runner-up finish at the Super Bowl while also giving Jalen Hurts a massive contract to ensure their future. However, late-season struggles started to kick in and everything went wrong for them. Nick Sirianni could not find the proper play calls and it all culminated in a postseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, a new problem might be on the rise concerning Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

The Eagles front line were not pleased but Lane Johnson had a truth bomb about Jason Kelce. Apparently, there have been some hints about Kelce's retirement in the past season. Johnson also outlined that he loves him and that no one would be able to replicate what he has done for the Eagles or the league, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.

Kelce was seen crying and just standing in the middle of the field after their loss. The Eagles big man is not getting any younger at 36 years old and is seeing his children grow up. There have been rumors about his looming retirement but nothing has been announced yet.

As for Johnson, this loss to the Buccaneers definitely stings. He along with Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles started off blazing hot for the season. Nick Sirianni was not able to figure out the proper schemes to take them back to Super Bowl contention. This all means that retirement rumors have also been swirling about him. But, the veteran quickly dispelled them, via Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice.

“I think I have a few good years left,” was the declaration that Eagles fans may love.

The Eagles against a tough Buccaneers squad

The Eagles' offensive line did their best to keep any defenders out of Hurts' way. But, three sacks may have been too much for their quarterback to handle. He may have thrown an interception in this game but missing 10 crucial passes out of 35 spelled their doom in this game. Mix that with the Eagles secondary who could not tackle any of the Buccaneers' weapons and it was a recipe for disaster.