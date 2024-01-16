The Eagles tight end opened up regarding the clip of his heated discussion with Jalen Hurts.

The Philadelphia Eagles were outplayed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in nearly every facet of the game in a 31-14 loss on Monday night.

Tensions boiled over with an Eagles team that lost five of their last six games heading into the playoffs and made a defensive coordinator change that was widely panned.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was seen on the sideline having a heated conversation with Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts:

First A.J. Brown, now Dallas Goedert calling Jalen Hurts a bitch on the sideline. #Eagles have a problem at QB and in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/MIisDA8B8g — Ernie (@es3_09) January 16, 2024

After the game, Goedert talked about the incident and said that all is well between him and the Eagles QB, according to Elliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP:

Dallas Goedert says the viral clip of him and Jalen Hurts was about a mistake Goedert made. Says it wasn’t a fight or anything tense #Eagles pic.twitter.com/CwdYAeHTQS — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 16, 2024

“Kind of messed up a big play. I think that's when it was. And, you know, it was my fault. I missed the sign and it could've been a big play so I was just a little frustrated with myself, not Jalen at all. You know, me and him have a great relationship. I don't think we've ever had an argument. it was nothing. Nothing there. It was an emotional game,” the Eagles tight end said.

Philadelphia backup quarterback Marcus Mariota tried to pacify the situation by getting in between Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert, who looked frustrated as he walked away from the scene.

After reaching the Super Bowl in 2023 and starting the 2023 NFL season with 10 wins in 11 games, the Eagles fell back to earth quickly, with their season culminating in the brutal 32-9 road loss at the hands of the Buccaneers.

Goedert finished the game with just 21 receiving yards on four catches and six targets, though, he had the only Eagles touchdown of the game.