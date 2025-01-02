The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 as running back Saquon Barkley became the ninth player to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a season. The veteran RB is in striking distance of breaking Eric Dickerson’s long standing rushing record. However, with a meaningless game against the New York Giants in Week 18, the Eagles decided to rest Barkley, denying him the opportunity to make history.

Offensive lineman Lane Johnson believes Philadelphia is making the correct decision with the RB, as the team is focused on winning the title. “Yeah, the record would be cool. But we want guys who have had a long season to rest up or you have a chance of a player getting injured. I look at (A.J. Brown's) situation last year. He didn't play in the Tampa game last year. So you try to learn (a) lesson from past experiences,” Johnson said per Eagles reporter Zach Berman.

Barkley has filled up the stat sheet this season, helping to lead Philly to a 13-3 record, the NFC East title and the second seed in the conference. In his debut season with the Eagles, Barkley has established career highs in carries (345), rushing yards (2,005) and rushing touchdowns (13). He also added 33 receptions for 278 yards and two more scores.

Saquon Barkley would rather win a championship with the Eagles than break a record

Head coach Nick Sirianni made the call to rest Barkley and other Eagles’ starters in Sunday’s matchup against the Giants. However, Sirianni acknowledged it wasn’t an easy decision. Like Johnson, the coach wants to do what’s best for the team. And he even consulted GM Howie Roseman on how to handle the situation.

For his part, Barkley understands the decision. While he’s just 101 yards shy of etching his name in NFL history as the all-time single-season rushing king, it’s ultimately not worth taking a chance of getting injured before entering the playoffs. Still, it must have been tempting, especially considering that the Eagles play Barkley’s former team in Week 18 and he could have capped off a legendary season against the Giants.

While some fans will no doubt be disappointed by Philly’s decision, Eric Dickerson is rejoicing. The Hall of Famer was straightforward in stating he didn’t want Barkley to break his record. Now, Dickerson will remain the single-season record holder for at least another year. He set the mark as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.