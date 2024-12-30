The Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East division in Week 17 after defeating the Dallas Cowboys, and they'll be looking to get back to the Super Bowl. Saquon Barkley was part of the reason for the Eagles' success this season, and though he's happy about winning the division, he kept it real about what they're trying to accomplish.

“It's cool, I'm not gonna downplay it,” Barkley said. “But at the end of the day, you're not going to be remembered for being a 2024 NFC East Division Champion. I'm happy, my first hat and t-shirt game. I didn't even know that was a thing to be honest. So I'm happy to be a part of that, and we did it as a team, but we all know what the goal is.”

Expand Tweet

The Eagles' playoff run ended quickly last season after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. This season they regrouped, hired different coordinators, and added Barkley to the team. That alone has helped them stay atop the conference, and they have a real chance to make some noise this season.

Will Eagles let Saquon Barkley break NFL rushing record?

With the Eagles winning the division, there's a good chance that they can rest their starters in Week 18. Saquon Barkley eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards in their Week 17 game against the Cowboys, and he's really close to breaking Eric Dickerson's all-time record. The Eagles will have a tough decision to make, but Barkley is leaving it up to head coach Nick Sirianni on if he plays next week.

“It’s up to Nick. Whatever his decision is, I’m all for it,” Barkley said in his postgame comments (per The Athletic's Brooks Kubena).

Barkley has been all about the team this season, and that answer alone shows that he'll do whatever they need him to do.

When Sirianni was asked if Barkley would go for the record next week, he simply said “We'll see.”

This may be the only chance that Barkley will have to break a record like this, but at the same time, it's understandable if the Eagles want to keep him fresh for the playoffs. Anything could happen, like a minor injury, and then people are looking at Sirianni with a bad taste in their mouths.

It would be nice to see Barkley break the record, especially after the season that he's had for the Eagles, and he may be one of the finalists for the NFL MVP.