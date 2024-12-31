Heading into Week 18, no one will be watching Saquon Barkley and the Philadephia Eagles' showdown against the New York Giants closer than Eric Dickerson.

That's right, while Dickerson hasn't taken the field for an NFL game since all the way back in 1993 – which was before Barkley was even born – the Los Angeles Rams legend has maintained the all-time leading single-season rusher since all the way back in 1984 in his second season with the team.

Having already declared that he doesn't want Barkley to win his title and end his reign, how does the pride of PSU feel about the record and taking it away from the Hall of Famer? Well, after Week 17, Barkley delivered his answer, letting fans know that he understands why Dickerson wants to keep his record, as the 64-year-old has every right to remain protective over his accomplishment.

“If you had a record, would you want me to break your record? You know what I mean? I don't look at it that way,” Barkley told reporters. “I haven't broken records – I guess I have this year, technically, with the Eagles franchise – but if 10 years from now, or next year, three years, however long when I'm done playing football, if a back is able to beat my Eagles franchise record or say, if I did break ED's record, I [would say], ‘Go ahead and get it, it's fun.' You want to be that. It's an honor to have your name attached to that record and having guys chasing it. Guys have been chasing that record for 40 years. So, I don't see it as a shot. I don't see it as throwing shade. You shouldn't want me to break your record. That's how I look at it.”

Alright, do you know what? Good on you, Barkley, for taking the high road and giving props to ED instead of rubbing in your own accomplishments. If he does hit the mark in Week 18, fans can at least know a good person hit the mark.

Will Saquon Barkley play in Week 18? Ask Nick Sirianni

So, will Barkley actually get a shot at the rushing title? Well, reporters have to ask Sirianni, as Barkley wants to do what's best for the team, not his own legacy.

“I mean, it's up to [Head Coach] Nick [Sirianni], to be honest. And you know, whatever his decision is, I'm all for it. If his mindset is, we'll go out there and try it, I'll go out there and try it. But his mindset is, let's rest and get ready for this run, then I'm all for that too. I'm not just saying that because a camera's in my face or mics in my face. I really mean that. I came here to do something special, and obviously, breaking the record is special. But I want a banner up there. I think we all do. But we gave ourselves a chance with that and clinched the playoffs before and now with the division. And as I said, now it's up to Nick, and we'll see where his mindset is.”

Will Barkley play in Week 18? That will be debated ad nauseam over the rest of the week, but no matter what the Eagles decide to do, it's clear the team will be united in the decision, just like they have been (almost) all year.