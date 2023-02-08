Michael Vick is elated with the way Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has transformed himself into one of the best in the NFL today over such a short time. For Vick, who himself used to quarterback the Eagles, Hurts’ dedication to doing what it takes to be a great signal-caller in the NFL and the coaching he’s getting from the Eagles are key components of the success the former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners star is having in the pros.

“He understands the passing game. I think spending time with some of the best passers out there, talking with the best players out there, guys who played at a high level has helped him understand the process and what it takes to be successful in the National Football League. And then to have a coach to understand you as a player and what you do best. I think our abilities can only get us to about 60 percent in the win column but the coaches and what they bring to the table can get us to that 80 percent benchmark, “Michael Vick said of Jalen Hurts and the excellent job that Nick Sirianni and the Eagles coaching staff are doing in nurturing the young quarterback, per Chase Senior of Chat Sports.

“Jalen has tremendous coaching around him and he has a tremendous team around him,” Vick adds.

Jalen Hurts is playing in just his third season in the NFL during which he accumulated totals of 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions on 66.5 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 carries. The scary part about Hurts is that he’s yet to reach the ceiling of his football talents.