Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the biggest names in the NFL. Now, as he prepares to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory, he has the opportunity to cement himself as one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the NFL.

When looking at the success that Jalen Hurts is experiencing, it is easy to forget the challenges that he faced in college.

Jalen Hurts earned the starting job at Alabama in his freshman season in 2016. After leading them for two years, he was benched in the 2017 national championship in favor of Tua Tagovailoa.

Hurts then spent the entire 2018 campaign on the sideline, only to eventually step back in during the second half of the National Championship game.

Following the 2018 season, Hurts chose to transfer to Oklahoma, where he would go on to take over as the starter. During his time there, he once again found success.

On Monday, as Jalen Hurts met with reporters, he spoke about the difficulties that he faced while in college.

“I feel like I was going through a really tough time in college. Going through things that no one else was really going through. I knew that I was going through it for a reason, I really believe that. So that’s what I doubled down on. And I believe that faith without work is dead.” stated Hurts.

He then added, “I never stopped believing in myself, and believing what could be. I had limitless possibilities.”

Jalen Hurts has remained resilient throughout his football career. Now, as he focuses on winning a Super Bowl, he appears to once again be locked in.