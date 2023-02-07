In just a week, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to lock horns with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale for their Super Bowl 57 showdown. But apart from the game itself, the upcoming Super Bowl is also riding the narrative of being the first one of its kind to have two black starting quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts doesn’t take that lightly, and he’s trying to use the looming feat to inspire future generations of black quarterbacks.

“For that 4 year old, 5 year old kid… You can do it too,” Jalen Hurts said about being part of history.

“For that 4 year old, 5 year old kid… You can do it too.”@JalenHurts on making history and inspiring the next generation of Black QBs. #SBLVII 📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetworkpic.twitter.com/kr8CVztW35 — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023

With Jalen Hurts as their quarterback, the Eagles dominated the field in the 2022 NFL regular season. Philadelphia won 14 games in the regular season against only three losses, with Hurts unavailable in two of those setbacks. Hurts powered the Eagles’ high-flying offense that averaged 28.7 points and 384.2 total yards per game and will be greatly relied upon by Philly fans to deliver the goods for the team in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs are always going to have a tough customer, especially with Mahomes under center for Kansas City, but the Eagles have the quarterback and weapons around Jalen Hurts to thwart the perenially great team from the AFC West division.

Jalen Hurts collected 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions in the regular season. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 carries.

The Eagles beat the New York Giants in the Divisional Round and then the San Francisco 49ers in the Conference Championship Round by a combined score of 69-14.