Published November 19, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles addressed their struggles against the run by bringing Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to fortify the defensive line. Howie Roseman expressed his determination to make the Eagles as strong a team as possible ahead of their push for a Super Bowl, and now Field Yates revealed how much the team spent in order to do so. On Saturday, Yates announced the contract details for Suh and Joseph, both of whom signed the same exact one-year deal.

Joseph is due to make $750,000 in base salary, alongside a $250,000 signing bonus, as well as $250,000 in per-game signing bonuses. Additionally, the veteran defensive tackle can also increase the value of his deal by up to $1.2 million if he achieves certain incentives. Yates reports that the exact same terms were agreed to and signed by Ndamukong Suh, who joined the Eagles one day after Joseph’s deal was announced.

In total, the deal could be worth as much $2.45 million in total, and can be considered relative bargains for the Eagles. Suh had pocketed $9 million last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had sat out the start of the 2022 season while seeking a new contract. After no team proved willing to meet his demands on the open market, the Eagles were able to scoop both Suh and Joseph up at discounted rates.

Now, both veteran DTs will look to work their way into the starting DT spots, which currently consist of Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.

Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh have the potential to be significant difference-makers for the Eagles, and at that price tag, there won’t be a soul in Philly who isn’t on board with the decision from Roseman.