Published November 17, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are not messing around in their pursuit for a Super Bowl this season. After adding two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph earlier this week to shore up the run defense, the Eagles have reportedly landed another standout DT. According to Adam Schefter the Eagles have signed veteran free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh in hopes of adding him to the roster to further buff up the defense.

Schefter reports it’s a one-year deal between the Eagles and Suh, who came to terms on Thursday ahead of Philly’s Week 11 clash vs. the Indianapolis Colts. After surrendering 152 rushing yards to the Commanders in their first loss of the season, the Eagles moved quickly to address the issue by bringing in the 35-year-old.

The Eagles’ starting DTs are Javon Hargrave and the veteran Fletcher Cox. While Cox is a Philly legend, his performances have been noticeably subpar of late, and the Eagles could be looking to relegate him to more of a rotational role. Bringing on veteran players like Joseph and Suh should help make that transition a bit easier, while also providing plenty of run-stopping experience to the Eagles’ defense.

Suh last played in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He featured in all 17 games last year, recording 27 tackles, 6.0 sacks, and 12 QB hits. He has 70.5 sacks, 590 tackles, and 212 QB hits in 191 career games over the course of his 12-year career.

The Eagles have surrendered 124.8 rushing yards per game this year which ranks 20th in the NFL. Over the past three weeks, however, that figure has risen to 154.7 yards per game. The additions of Suh and Joseph indicate the Eagles are all-in on the season and have no plans of messing around in their championship pursuit.