The Philadelphia Eagles were trying to come out of this weekend as the only undefeated team in the NFL, but they shockingly lost to the New York Jets, and Jalen Hurts' third interception of the game was a huge reason why.

The Eagles had the ball, it was 3rd-and-9 at the two-minute warning. The Jets had no timeouts left. The Eagles decided to throw it, but Jalen Hurts threw an interception to Tony Adams that was returned inside the 10 yard line. Breece Hall rushed for a touchdown, and Randall Cobb caught a two-point conversion to make the score 20-14. The Jets defense then stopped the Eagles on the next drive and sealed Philadelphia's first loss on the season.

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans were shocked after the mind-blowing chain of events. Let's get to some of the best reactions.

The Eagles fell to 5-1 on the season, and are still in good shape atop the NFC East, but they have a tough stretch of games coming up. They play the Dolphins, Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys again, then the Seahawks in their next eight games. After that, it lightens up a bit with two games against the Giants and one against the Cardinals to end the season. Regardless, the schedule over the next eight will be huge when it comes to playoff positioning.

The Jets moved to 3-3 with the win, and that is an accomplishment knowing the tough schedule they have had and playing without Aaron Rodgers. They head into the bye before playing the Giants. The Tony Adams interception could be a huge moment in this season for the Jets.