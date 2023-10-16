The Philadelphia Eagles were trying to come out of this weekend as the only undefeated team in the NFL, but they shockingly lost to the New York Jets, and Jalen Hurts' third interception of the game was a huge reason why.

The Eagles had the ball, it was 3rd-and-9 at the two-minute warning. The Jets had no timeouts left. The Eagles decided to throw it, but Jalen Hurts threw an interception to Tony Adams that was returned inside the 10 yard line. Breece Hall rushed for a touchdown, and Randall Cobb caught a two-point conversion to make the score 20-14. The Jets defense then stopped the Eagles on the next drive and sealed Philadelphia's first loss on the season.

TONY ADAMS PICKS OFF JALEN HURTS AND THE JETS ARE IN BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/Cjz3TR5VD9 — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) October 15, 2023

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans were shocked after the mind-blowing chain of events. Let's get to some of the best reactions.

Jalen Hurts without the tush push pic.twitter.com/4yfh7MpvOL — Eli (Joker) ❁ (@RealSportsFan69) October 16, 2023

Jalen Hurts lost this game, no ifs ands or buts about it. And I bet my life savings a bunch of people on this app won't be willing to admit it — The Opinionated Sportsball Fan (@RickyWhitmore8) October 16, 2023

If it’s Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, it’s their fault for picks. But Jalen Hurts, let’s blame the line or OC. Nah, run that same smoke as you would the others — JP (@Better_thanY0u) October 16, 2023

Did zack Wilson outplay Jalen hurts and pat mahomes? — Butta Baby 🇭🇹 (@CuttaP954) October 15, 2023

JALEN HURTS AND DAK PRESCOTT ARE THE SAME PERSON. I DONT WANNA HEAR THIS DEBATE AGAIN — Zeke Ramos (@ZekeRamos6) October 15, 2023

The Eagles fell to 5-1 on the season, and are still in good shape atop the NFC East, but they have a tough stretch of games coming up. They play the Dolphins, Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys again, then the Seahawks in their next eight games. After that, it lightens up a bit with two games against the Giants and one against the Cardinals to end the season. Regardless, the schedule over the next eight will be huge when it comes to playoff positioning.

The Jets moved to 3-3 with the win, and that is an accomplishment knowing the tough schedule they have had and playing without Aaron Rodgers. They head into the bye before playing the Giants. The Tony Adams interception could be a huge moment in this season for the Jets.