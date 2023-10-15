Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has an ankle injury and has been ruled as questionable to return against the New York Jets, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

Lane Johnson has been one of the top tackles in the NFL for a long time, and he is part of why the Eagles' offensive line is so dominant. It would be a significant loss for the Eagles. It would hurt both the pass protection for Jalen Hurts and the running game.

The Eagles' offensive line is strong across the board, but right tackle is arguably the second most important position on the unit. It will be worth monitoring how they hold up against the Jets as long as Johnson is out.

Johnson is usually a dependable player for the Eagles. He started 15 games last season, and 13 the year prior to that, according to Pro Football Reference. However, Johnson did play in just seven games in 2020. With Johnson in his age 33 season it is not a huge surprise that he suffered an injury. Hopefully for the Eagles' sake, it is not long-term.

With the rest of the offensive line being strong, and Jalen Hurts still having strong skill position players to throw to, the Eagles should be able to make due with what they have. The injuries have hit them harder on the defensive side of the ball, with injuries to Darius Slay and Jalen Carter impacting the unit.

The Eagles look to remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL with a win against the Jets.