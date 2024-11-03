Over the past three weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles' offense has looked notably different in a very good way.

They are running the ball more consistently and aggressively, taking big shots down the field, and ultimately moving the ball with purpose, which is a major difference from how the offense operated during the first month of the season.

But why? Has Nick Sirianni given more responsibilities to Kellen Moore, who famously unleashed Ben VanSumeren as a fullback? Or maybe the Eagles' offensive players successfully pushed for changes themselves, as playing listless football in 2024 after how things fell apart in 2023 simply wasn't acceptable again.

Discussing the process of reevaluating the offense, Nick Sirianni admitted to reporters on Friday that it wasn't any one thing that spurned on the change but instead a consistent string of internal evaluations.

“Yeah, we talk about everything together. We go through our processes together. Same thing, I won’t say this percentage or that percentage or anything like that, but you try to evaluate as a coach what your players do well,” Sirianni told reporters.

“You do that based on practice. You do that based on games, and what you’re being successful at, and what you’re not being successful at. You do that also by talking to the players. ‘How do you feel about this? How do you feel about that?’ It’s a both/and, and we’re all in this together. We win games together; we lose games together. We get to the best answers together. Again, it’s just why it’s one of the greatest team sports there is.”

With that being said, Sirianni did have some nice things to say about Kellen Moore, who has noticeably impacted the Eagles' offense, even if they aren't exclusively running his offense as some fans expected.

Nick Sirianni credits Kellen Moore for advancing the Eagles' offense

Asked about Moore's impact on the Eagles' offense in 2024, Sirianni celebrated his influence, too, noting that all of his assistant coaches have helped to make the team stronger.

“Yeah, I think [Offensive Coordinator] Kellen [Moore] is a great offensive mind. I know in football, the consistency is what you admire and the daily grind, not the ah-ha moments,” Sirianni told reports.

“Especially as coaches. We don’t go out there and make plays. But I think it’s just his consistency, his mind as a football coach. Super sharp. Constantly looking for ways to get better. I’ll go into his office, and he’s always watching tape. If I go into his office, he’s always watching things that help him grow as a coach, too. Not necessarily even just tape of the opponent, but tape around the league or tape of – his brother puts a lot of good football out there, watching that in colleges.

“I’ve always admired the guys that have had the success they’ve had in this league but still look to grow. Kellen is right at the top. He’s one of the better coordinators in this league. And I’ll say the same thing for [Defensive Coordinator] Vic [Fangio]. But really pleased with those two guys in the daily work they have. Again, I think it’s about their daily habits and their daily work. Can’t say enough good things about those two guys.”

After some initial struggles on both sides of the ball, Moore and Fangio have both really come into their own for the Eagles during the month of October, with Philadelphia putting up big numbers and impressive marks league-wide over the last three games. While only time will tell if the team can keep things together down the stretch or even take things up a notch or two in the pursuit of excellence, the results thus far have been incredibly encouraging.