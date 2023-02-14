Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was emotional during the national anthem before Super Bowl 57, and unsurprisingly, the internet took the opportunity to make it a meme. Sirianni spoke on the moment, and why he shed some tears at the time.

“I’ve dreamed about this since I’ve been two years old,” Sirianni said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I said to our guys, ‘some of you guys have been dreaming about this since you’ve been two, some of you since you’ve been in peewee football, some of you since high school, college or even when you got to the pros. But we’ve all been dreaming of it.’ You know, growing up in a family with a dad that’s a football coach, older brothers that play football, this is what you dream of, being in this moment. It’s just emotional because there’s a lot of work, not just by myself, but a lot of people… So it’s just emotional in that moment knowing where we were in that moment.”

So while Nick Sirianni’s viral moment spawned a lot of jokes, it was a culmination of a lot that made him emotional.

Though the Eagles lost Super Bowl 57, which ended up being a classic duel between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, Sirianni seemed thankful to just be in the game.

Sirriani did not hold his emotion back throughout the game. As the game approached halftime, Sirianni was seen waving to Chiefs players during a time out, and Jalen Hurts pulled his arm down. The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes staged a comeback after falling down 24-14 at halftime.

Whether Sirianni is fired up or choked up, he is unapologetically himself, and we have seen that throughout the NFL playoffs.