The national anthem sung by Chris Stapleton before the kickoff of Super Bowl 57 choked up Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, and even drew some tears. Unsurprisingly, people were creating memes left and right in response.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni had tears streaming down his face during the national anthem. Very emotional.pic.twitter.com/0RPL2xEei5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2023

This is a callback to an infamous moment to former Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno during the national anthem in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, and the internet did not forget.

Nick Sirianni with his best Knowshon Moreno impression 😭 pic.twitter.com/HWFbceas1z — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 12, 2023

That was not the only way people had fun with the moment on Twitter. PFT Comment from Barstool poked fun at how Philadelphia it notorious for wild celebrations after wins, saying, “when there’s too much grease on the light poles” with the video attached to his tweet.

Former NFL offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz said, “Might need to get a halftime IV.”

Another user said, “Tears during the anthem? Loading up on the Chiefs.”

However, not everyone was poking fun at Nick Sirianni. Many came out and praised him.

“Nick Sirianni’s best quality is he isn’t afraid to be himself,” Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com said. “From his introductory press conference, to the flower analogy, to the celebrations on the sideline, Sirianni is always just himself and shows his emotions. That’s why he is in the Super Bowl.”

“Nick Sirianni is all of us listening to Chris Stapleton right now,” Kristen Rodgers of Tagboard said. “Absolutely gorgeous rendition.”

Judging by how Knowshon Moreno is used as a meme nearly a decade later, it would be a surprise if Sirianni is not used as one from this point forward.