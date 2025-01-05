The Philadelphia Eagles are using Week 18 as a rest week for a lot of their best players. Nick Sirianni and company already have the NFC's No. 2 seed locked up while the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions will battle for the top spot on Sunday night. As a result, a lot of the Eagles' starters are sitting out for their game against the New York Giants to close the regular season.

One of those players is quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has not played since exiting the Eagles' Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders with a concussion. Kenny Pickett got the start for Philadelphia last week, but second-year signal caller Tanner McKee is set to make his first career start on Sunday against the Giants according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Pickett is still slated to be active, but has been dealing with a rib injury. He will back up McKee against the Giants.

McKee came in for Pickett in relief last week against the Dallas Cowboys with the game already in hand. In that brief action, McKee put up some impressive numbers against a Cowboys defense that has been playing some good football lately. The Stanford product finished 3-for-4 with 54 yards and two touchdowns.

While the general consensus is that we know what Pickett is as a quarterback, McKee is an intriguing prospect that has a chance to impress some Eagles fans with his stature and ability as a passer. McKee is listed at 6-foot-6, 231 pounds and is capable of working from the pocket in a way that Pickett has struggled to during his career.

While McKee's production was solid even in limited snaps last week, it will be interesting to see what he is able to do over the course of a full game against a Giants team that isn't playing for anything themselves on Sunday.