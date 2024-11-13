After an up-and-down start to the 2024 season, with more than a few fans demanding Vic Fangio's job after losses to the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles have been fielding one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Recording five-straight wins after the bye to bring their record to 7-2, the Eagles currently rank third in passing yards allowed at 1,561, fifth in rushing yards allowed at 906, and fifth overall in points allowed, currently sitting pretty with 233 points scored versus just 61 surrendered.

Now granted, it's not like the Eagles have played the best teams in the NFL over the last five games, as all five of their opponents since Week 6 have a losing record, but that doesn't mean the Eagles don't deserve praise for turning things around, either, especially considering how the first month of the season looked.

But how did that happen? Who is responsible for the Eagles' turnaround, and is it sustainable? Well, Nick Sirianni was asked that very question during his first media session ahead of Week 11, and let it be known that the ball, first and foremost, has to fall in Fangio's court, as it is his defense.

“First, [Defensive Coordinator] Vic [Fangio] has everybody on the same page of what’s required, what’s expected, how he wants things to play versus different looks. And then you’ve got your position coaches with CP [Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach Christian Parker] and [Safeties Coach] Joe Kasper and [Cornerbacks Coach] Roy [Anderson] getting these guys in the room to be on the same page,” Sirianni told reporters.

“I think that’s such a big part. Obviously, we’re talented there. We have talented players there. The addition of the new guys we have, and [S] Reed [Blankenship] and [CB Darius] Slay being the holdovers, and [CB] Avonte [Maddox], that have been here.”

While having a great system and the buy-in of veteran performers is certainly important, getting good play from rookie contract players, especially when much of the defense is made up of young players, is key to long-term success in the NFL. Fortunately, the Eagles have gotten that too in 2024, which Sirianni credits for the Eagles' supercharged defensive efforts as of late.

Nick Sirianni is proud of the Eagles' young guys for stepping up in 2024

Continuing his evaluation of the Eagles' defensive resurgence, Sirianni turned his attention to the team's youngsters who aren't executing like youngsters but instead like veterans who know exactly how to get on the same page.

“But they’ve worked really hard to be on the same page. One of the easiest ways to get beat in the secondary, in my opinion, is not one-on-one matchups. One of the easiest ways to give up plays is when you’re not all on the same page. We work really hard to do that, and these guys are connected back there. The more you’re connected as a football team the more it’s going to show on the field through their celebrations and then also them being on the same page,” Sirianni told reporters.

“Obviously, these guys have come in and are good football players, but then just constant work of being back there together as one. You know, the rookies, they have really flexed their muscles as they’ve went, with [CB] Q [Quinyon Mitchell] and [CB] Coop [Cooper DeJean]. It’s just a nice mix of veteran leadership. Slay is one of the best leaders that we have on this football team. So, the combination of the veteran leadership with the middle group as far as the guys that have played four, five, six years in the league, to the young guys.”

In Week 11, the Eagles will have their first real test since Week 4, when they take on a Washington Commanders team still angry over their Week 10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Fangio's unit can take care of Jayden Daniels and company on Thursday Night Football, then maybe NFL fans will finally see what the Eagles faithful have known for the last month: the Eagles' defense is legit.