The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for one of their biggest games in franchise history. Philadelphia will play in Super Bowl 59 and have a chance at revenge against Kansas City. One Eagles coach recently revealed that the team is making a few changes before the biggest game of the season.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni teased some ‘tweaks' that will take place ahead of Super Bowl 59 against the Chiefs.

“Yeah, obviously you go through everything,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “I won’t get into details there of what we’re changing, but after each week, you talk about what you can do better and what you did well. That’s a constant every Monday. That’s what we did after 2022 as well. So we have notes that we’re going through and that we’ve been going through. Couple tweaks here and there of what we will do differently, and a couple things that will stay the same. Of course any time you go through any situation like that, you take notes like that and you try to get better from each circumstance you go through.”

It is interesting to hear that the Eagles are tweaking their gameplan ahead of the Super Bowl. While it is a normal part of Philadelphia's preparation process each week, fans can be sure that the Eagles are cooking up some exciting plays that go outside the norm.

The Eagles will have revenge on their minds after barely losing against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 a few years ago.

Jalen Hurts reveals how Eagles Super Bowl 57 loss influences prep for Super Bowl 59

Jalen Hurts has not forgot about losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl a few years ago.

Hurts explained how that loss is impacting himself and the rest of the team heading up to Super Bowl 59.

“Hard to say right now,” Hurts said after Sunday's big win against the Commanders. “I just think you have to give a ton of gratitude. These are my personal testimonies, and I know my personal perspective is not always a reflection of what is most important to the team and what we’re trying to do as a team because every team is different. So then clearly, as a team, the mission is to go take advantage of the opportunities we present ourselves with.”

Hurts did acknowledge that he can use his pain from the past as a tool to motivate himself this time around.

“But also I have my history and the things that I’ve experienced that I can use as tools to help those around me and help myself. And so a lot of this stuff is presented to us, and we all have that plateau to learn from all of our experiences. A lot of guys that have not experienced some of these things got a lot of guys that, from these Georgia guys that have made a big impact on our team, to the young defensive backs that we’ve had. And not everyone was a part of that, but that’s why everyone, that’s why every team is different, and every year is new.”

The Eagles have more than a week to cook up enough tricks to finally take down the Chiefs.