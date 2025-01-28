The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have an extensive history in the championship game, and now they will face off in Super Bowl 59. The two teams also have a storied history against each other, as they played in the Super Bowl only two years ago.

In this article, we are going to dive into what the Chiefs and Eagles have done against each other and during all of their previous times playing for the Lombardi Trophy.

Chiefs Super Bowl history

The Chiefs head into the 59th iteration of the Super Bowl looking to make history. They already became the first back-to-back defending champion ever to make the Super Bowl in a succeeding season, which means they obviously have a chance to become the first team to ever three-peat in the Super Bowl. Only the 1929-31 and 1965-67 Green Bay Packers have won three straight championships, but they did it before the Super Bowl era.

Overall, the Chiefs are 4-2 in the Super Bowl, and they are currently in the midst of a dynasty. This will be the Chiefs' fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons. Most recently, they bested the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII.

The game was an instant classic, as it was only the second Super Bowl to ever go to overtime. Additionally, it made Kansas City one of only nine teams to go back-to-back as champions in the big game. The matchup is widely viewed as one of the best Super Bowl games ever.

Before that, the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. That game was yet another Super Bowl classic. The two teams combined for over 600 yards and seven touchdowns in one of the highest-scoring championship games ever. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal in this one.

It hasn't always been perfect during the Super Bowl for the Chiefs during the Patrick Mahomes era, though. While Mahomes is often compared to the greatest NFL player of all time, Tom Brady, the longtime New England Patriots star actually beat Mahomes and company in Super Bowl LV when Brady was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a blowout loss (31-9) where Mahomes struggled to stay upright because of a struggling offensive line.

The year before that, though, the Mahomes era was kicked off with a win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The team secured the victory by a score of 31-20. Kansas City scored three touchdowns to ensure a comeback victory in this one. Prior to that, the Chiefs had one of the longest Super Bowl appearance droughts in the NFL.

Before Mahomes' arrival, the Chiefs only Super Bowl appearances came in Super Bowl I (the first Super Bowl ever) and Super Bowl IV (the last Super Bowl before the NFL-AFL merger). The team lost the inaugural game 35-10 to the Packers, but they did win 23-7 against the Minnesota Vikings during their last year in the AFL.

The Chiefs organization also won an AFL Championship in 1962 when they were known as the Dallas Texans. This was the final year in Dallas under the name of Texans before they relocated to Kansas City and became the Chiefs.

Eagles Super Bowl history

The Eagles are 1-3 in their Super Bowl history. They first played in the game during the 1980 season (Super Bowl XV), but they lost 27-10 to the Oakland Raiders. Ron Jaworski threw three interceptions to Rod Martin, giving Martin the record for Super Bowl interceptions while establishing himself as one of the best championship performers in the process. They again played in Super Bowl XXXIX, but unfortunately, Donovan McNabb's squad had Brady and the Patriots in front of them.

Both the Chiefs and Eagles have Brady to thank for a Super Bowl blemish, and Philadelphia lost their game to New England by a score of 24-21. They finally broke through and won it all at Super Bowl LII. Backup quarterback Nick Foles led the team to glory, and fans will forever remember the Philly Special tight end-to-quarterback touchdown pass.

They came close to winning again Super Bowl LVII, but perhaps the loss will motivate the team extra heading into Super Bowl 59. Both these teams have a lot of the same players from the last time that they matched up in the final game of the season. The Eagles also won three championships (1948,1948, 1960) before the Super Bowl era.

Head-to-head comparison

As mentioned earlier, the Chiefs and Eagles played each other in the Super Bowl only two years ago. That isn't the only time they've squared off before, though. The two have been very even throughout their time in the NFL. In fact, they've split their regular season matchups with five wins a piece.

The Eagles won by one point in the first matchup in 1972, and the two wouldn't play each other again for 20 years. Then, Kansas City won both matchups in the '90s before Philadelphia won three straight in the 2000s. The Chiefs then followed up with a three-game winning streak of their own before the Eagles got the most recent laugh. They avenged their Super Bowl LVII loss with a 21-17 victory in 2023.