The Philadelphia Eagles decision to draft Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft was met with some serious skepticism at the time. But just three years later, Hurts has made the Eagles look like the smartest team in the league by selecting Hurts and eventually casting Carson Wentz aside. And now that they have made it to the Super Bowl, general manager Howie Roseman isn’t backing away from that decision.

After laboring through the 2020 season, the Eagles decided to trade Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts and turn things over to Hurts. And in his second season as the team’s starter, Hurts had led Philly to the Super Bowl. Roseman recently took another victory lap for his decision now that it’s paid off for him in a big way, while also firing some shots at Wentz in the process.

“The league is a competitive league. If you’re worried — if you have players that are worried about competition…Look. You have to be really good to start in this league. If you’re worried [that] we’re bringing in depth and talent, you’re probably not the right guy at that position.” – Howie Roseman, MSN

Wentz wasn’t happy with the team’s decision to use such a high draft pick on Hurts, and sure enough, after a rough 2020 season, the Eagles confirmed Wentz’s fears. But it looks like Roseman didn’t exactly like Wentz’s mentality towards the team drafting Hurts, as he is clearly talking about Wentz with these comments. Given how good Hurts was in 2022, and how bad Wentz was, it’s safe to say Roseman made the right call. And now, Jalen Hurts will try to lead the Eagles to their second Super Bowl victory in the past six years.