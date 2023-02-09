DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms.

It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts hate with Eliot Shorr-Parks. “How could you not like a guy like that?,” the Eagles wide receiver said ahead of Super Bowl 57.

“How could you not like a guy like that?” DeVonta Smith explains what makes Jalen Hurts a winner #Eaglespic.twitter.com/Divbcw0JUa — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 9, 2023

Winning takes care of everything, but even though the Eagles finished the regular season with the best record in the entire NFC and ripped apart the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs, there are still people doubting the abilities of Jalen Hurts.

Nevertheless, DeVonta Smith knows that the Eagles wouldn’t have come this far if it weren’t for the excellent play under center of Hurts, who passed for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions on 66.5 percent completion across 15 games in the regular season. DeVonta Smith benefited a ton from Hurts’ play, with the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback collecting 1,196 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 95 receptions and 136 targets.

DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown are both expected to play crucial roles downfield for the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles passing attack. The trio will have one more game left this season to silence all the Jalen Hurts naysayers for good.

The Eagles concluded their regular season schedule with a 14-3 record before bludgeoning the Giants and the 49ers in the NFL playoffs by a combined score of 69-14.