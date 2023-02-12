The Philadelphia Eagles will have all their 22 starters in action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, with their lone questionable player recovering in time for the game.

In the Eagles’ injury report on Friday, wide receiver and punt returner Britain Covey was listed as questionable for the game against the Chiefs due to a hamstring issue. Fortunately in the inactive list released by the team prior to Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Covey did not pop up.

Included in the Eagles’ inactives are punter Brett Kern, third-string QB Ian Book, CB Josiah Scott, RB Trey Sermon, safety Anthony Harris, LB Kyron Johnson and WR Greg Ward. Ward was elevated from the practice squad as an insurance for Covey should he be unable to make it. That’s not the case though, so Ward was made inactive for the contest.

The fact that the Eagles have their main players active for the game is definitely good news, especially since they are also facing a healthy Chiefs squad led by Patrick Mahomes.

Of course that doesn’t mean the Eagles don’t have a concern for Super Bowl. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the start of the playoffs, and his condition has been a major talking point in the build-up of the big game. Hurts is not at 100 percent due to the issue, but he is playing through it and is confident he is more than capable of leading Philly to victory.

Nonetheless, that is certainly something to keep an eye on when the Super Bowl in Arizona starts.