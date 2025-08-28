The Philadelphia Eagles are determined to avoid the pitfalls that followed their last Super Bowl championship.

When the franchise won its first Lombardi Trophy in 2018, the celebration lingered well into the following season. Signs were hung in the locker room, T-shirts were printed, and the message was that Philadelphia had arrived. Players such as Malcolm Jenkins voiced concerns that the organization was dwelling too much on the victory instead of preparing for what came next. The result was an uneven season with injuries, aging veterans, and a roster not built to sustain long-term success. The Eagles reached the playoffs that year but did not record another postseason win until 2022.

Seven years later, the team insists it has learned from that experience. Owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman have built a roster centered on youth and depth. It features a healthy Jalen Hurts leading a lineup that features rising talent on both sides of the ball. Ten of the projected starters on defense are 25 or younger, and most of the core players are in their prime under long-term contracts.

“It is incredibly difficult to repeat,” Lurie said. “But we are positioned now with young talent and long-term planning in a way we were not back then.”

Coach Nick Sirianni has downplayed last year’s championship and refused to frame the season as a title defense. He has reminded players that every year starts fresh, with no carryover. Hurts echoed the same sentiment, noting that he has already moved on from the 2024 team’s success.

The Eagles will still raise a new banner when they open against the Dallas Cowboys, but for the players, the celebration ends there. Left tackle Jordan Mailata called the ceremony a way to “put it to bed,” while guard Landon Dickerson stressed that every roster has an expiration date.

That focus on the future is what separates this group from the 2018 team. Instead of celebrating what they achieved, the Eagles are intent on proving that another run is just beginning.