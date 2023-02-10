The Philadelphia Eagles will be largely healthy when they play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

In the latest injury report released by the team, only one player has been listed, with wide receiver Britain Covey labeled as questionable due to a hamstring issue, per Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports. Everyone else on the team is available to play for the must-win game.

This is certainly good news for the Eagles since there’s a good chance no Philly player will sit out the final game of the campaign. By the time they suit up for Super bowl 57, Covey could very well be activated as well. Here’s to hoping he recovers in time.

There were concerns about the Eagles’ health status heading to the finale. The biggest focus was on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was dealing with a shoulder issue prior to the NFC Championship game. Clearly, the injury is no longer bothering him.

Philadelphia needs to be at full strength when they face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Arizona. Kansas City will be fully healthy as well since no player is listed on their injury report. Mahomes’ status was a big question mark because of his ankle injury, but the superstar signal-caller appears to have recovered in time so he won’t have any kind of restrictions or limitations come the Super Bowl.

With both teams healthy, there won’t be anything to hold back the Eagles and Chiefs in what many expect to be a thrilling showdown.