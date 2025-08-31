Penn State is under more pressure than ever this season, as head coach James Franklin leads a talented and experienced roster that is in great position to contend for a national championship. The narrative surrounding this program is that it melts under the bright lights, but the entire locker room must stay focused on the task at hand and not allow the mind to wander too far into the social media muck.

Saturday's season opener against Nevada was never going to show much, as the No. 2 team in the country cruised to a 46-11 win in Beaver Stadium, but the Nittany Lions did receive a reminder of what they are capable of achieving if they stay on track this year. And oddly enough, it came from the man they call Big Dom.

Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro, Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer and senior advisor to the general manager, rolled into University Park with a conspicuous accessory: his Super Bowl ring. Although the longtime staffer did not log a snap on the field during Philly's 2024-25 championship season, many members of the team have emphasized his importance. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni loves the guy, going as far to say that “nobody does their job better in the NFL than Big Dom does his.”

Of course, not everyone feels the same way. San Francisco 49ers fans loathe him for his sidelines altercation with linebacker Dre Greenlaw (now on Denver Broncos). Others believe he commands too much media attention. Regardless of what one thinks about about Big Dom, he is an undoubtedly beloved member of the franchise. Moreover, he is Philly to the core. DiSandro can always point to that ring as a symbol of his enduring dedication to the organization.

Penn State is built for a momentous run this season

Penn State football players and coaches wants to bring home their own glorious piece of bling. They enter 2025 on the shortlist of contenders, with many labeling them as the favorite to win the championship. The program must prove it can come through when it matters most, however.

Although the Nittany Lions reached the College Football Playoff Semifinals last season, high-profile losses to Ohio State, Oregon and Notre Dame ultimately defined the campaign. Franklin has restored Penn State to relevance, but he will still face immense criticism until his team prevails on the grand stage. A prime opportunity to realign the college football power rankings awaits.

The Nittany Lions' first notable matchup of the season will take place on Sept. 27 against the visiting Oregon Ducks. Again, though, it is important to take it week by week. The gap in competition is colossal, but they looked the part of a powerhouse in Saturday's game versus Nevada. Star quarterback Drew Allar was 22-of-26 passing for 217 yards and one touchdown, Kyron Hudson notched six receptions for 89 yards and a TD and the defense forced three turnovers.

And now it is onto the next one. Though, before the Lions fully set their sights on Florida International, they may want to make a mental note of Big Dom's championship ring. The chase continues.