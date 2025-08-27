The Philadelphia Eagles are waiving guard Trevor Keegan. According to multiple reports, it ended his brief tenure with the team after just one season. The move places Keegan, the former fifth-round pick, on waivers, where he will be available for other clubs to claim.

Keegan, 24, was selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2024 draft after a standout career at Michigan. He was a three-year starter, team captain, and second-team All-Big Ten selection. The 6-foot-5, 306-pound lineman signed a four-year rookie contract worth more than $4.2 million. He was expected to develop into a reliable depth piece along one of the league’s most respected offensive lines.

The rookie guard was part of the Eagles roster that captured the Super Bowl last season, although he appeared in just one game. His second year was set up as a potential breakthrough opportunity. Philadelphia shuffled its offensive line following Mekhi Becton’s departure and Tyler Steen’s promotion to starting right guard. Keegan even worked at center during offseason activities in an effort to expand his versatility.

Trevor Keegan's inconsistency might've led to the Eagles moving on

Philadelphia Eagles guard Trevor Keegan (79) in the tunnel before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, inconsistency and struggles in training camp pushed him down the depth chart. Reports from practice noted poor snaps while filling in for injured starter Cam Jurgens. That led to frustration from offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Keegan was pulled from team drills on multiple occasions, a sign that his roster spot was in jeopardy.

The decision to waive Keegan underscores the depth and competition within Philadelphia’s offensive line room, a group that remains one of the strongest in the NFL. General manager Howie Roseman has a history of aggressively reshaping the bottom of the roster, and this move suggests more adjustments could be ahead before Week 1.

While Keegan could return if he clears waivers, his release highlights the challenge for young linemen trying to carve out a role behind established starters. For now, the Eagles will continue searching for reliable depth, particularly at center, as they prepare for another championship run.

