When it comes to the NFL in 2025, few players are as polarizing as Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

To some, like Payton Manning, he's a certified winner, a dual-threat quarterback who can stress all 1.32 archers of the football field. And to others? Well, Hurts is a game manager on a “Super Team,” with many, if not most, of the best quarterbacks in the NFL capable of producing similar results with the same supporting cast.

After being named the 19th best player in the NFL by his peers according to the NFL Top 100 list, Kay Adams asked his former Eagles teammate, Ndamukong Suh, if the league is too low on Hurts, to which she received a very unsurprising answer.

“I would be behooved to say I think Jalen should be a little bit higher. There's something that I'm seeing a lot of people don't understand his success. And I know they give him a lot of grief for being more of a running quarterback and not having the stats from a passing perspective,” Suh noted.

“But you got to also be very, very keen on they're sometimes blowing teams out, and you forget who his running mate is in Saquon, like why would you not run the ball and run the clock out and get the game over and go get home and get healthy and get ready for the next game? So you got to understand the full scheme of what they're trying to do and create over there in Philly. And I got to be a part of that obviously without Saquon, but we had great running backs when he wasn't there, and so ultimately I think Jalen should be a lot higher.”

Will Hurts ever get the respect he deserves? That depends on how much the Eagles are willing to change their winning strategy in order to fuel his individual production. But even if the Eagles continue to win games as a run-first team, they will still be winning games, which, as Hurts has noted multiple times, is all that really matters to him.