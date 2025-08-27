With one week until the 2025 NFL season kicks off, the Philadelphia Eagles may not be done making moves.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the reigning Super Bowl champions could still be active on the trade front, particularly on defense. In his latest league-wide preview, Graziano predicted that Philadelphia is likely to continue “tinkering their defense” before finalizing the roster for Week 1.

Graziano noted the team’s offseason losses on defense, writing, “The reigning Super Bowl champs lost five key contributors from last season's defense and are working to replace them with younger players they've drafted in recent years, anticipating the roster turnover. They're excited about guys like Moro Ojomo and Jalyx Hunt. They're extremely fired up about rookie first-round pick Jihaad Campbell.”

The Eagles are relying heavily on youth to fill key roles on the defensive side of the ball. With over two-thirds of their salary cap committed to the offense, production from younger, lower-cost players has become a necessity.

“But not every development timetable goes as planned,” Graziano wrote. “And asking younger players to take on larger roles brings some risk. This Eagles group has no interest in stopping at one Super Bowl title. They're thinking dynasty thoughts.”

ESPN notes Eagles’ recent trades could signal more moves

The aggressive approach from general manager Howie Roseman throughout August supports that mentality. The Eagles have already executed multiple trades this month, including:

Roseman’s decision to acquire Bennett addressed depth concerns in the secondary, while Johnson’s arrival bolstered Philadelphia’s offensive line flexibility. The trade involving Kinnard was viewed as a roster-balancing move, potentially freeing up space or capital for further additions.

As of now, the Eagles have shown no signs of slowing down. With the defensive roster still in flux and the team’s ambitions focused on sustained success, more deals could emerge before the season opener.

Philadelphia’s regular-season campaign begins Thursday, Sept. 4, when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. As the franchise prepares to defend its Super Bowl title, all signs point toward Roseman and the front office remaining aggressive in shaping a roster built for long-term contention.

