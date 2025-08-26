After a summer filled with battles, the Philadelphia Eagles have announced their initial 53-man roster, with longshots like Darius Cooper and Gabe Hall making the roster after a strong summer, while former draft picks like Ainias Smith and Antwaun Powell-Ryland will have to see how the waiver wire shakes out before settling into their next NFL home.

And yet, while making the 53-man roster is a major accomplishment, the players shouldn't get too comfortable just yet, as according to Howie Roseman in his Tuesday media availbility, the Eagles will be keeping a very close eye on the rest of the NFL as rosters trim down, with the potential to add more talent, even via trade, early in the season.

“I would say this: We're not done here. … We'll see what happens in the next 24 hours,” Roseman declared via Zach Berman. “We got a lot of picks here, and we're happy to use those picks in the draft, but I think for us, the early part of the season, September, we gotta see what we have. If we need something, I'll do whatever I can to help this football team and be aggressive.”

Now granted, every team in the NFL is looking for a way to improve their roster even after trimming their roster, but Roseman is serious about his pursuit, as he's already released his vested veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett, and will have to adjust his roster accordingly one way or another as a result. The Eagles have famously added players on the waiver wire multiple times in the past under Roseman's watch, including Boston Scott back in 2018, and will thus pay close attention to the wire in the pursuit of improving their roster both now and into the future.

Will the Eagles be able to find a legitimate contributor on the waiver wire, or will they instead fall victim to the system, with a promising young player like Smith, APR, Eli Ricks, or Kyle McCord landing elsewhere, like when K'Von Wallace was claimed by Jonathan Gannon's Arizona Cardinals in 2023? Fans will find out soon enough.