Aug 28, 2025 at 12:07 AM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles will have a huge target on their back once the new season commences on September 4. Everyone will look to dethrone the Eagles, who retained their talented core led by running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and wide receiver AJ Brown.

The team also added weapons for more depth, including quarterback Sam Howell, linebacker Azeez Ojulari, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, and wide receiver John Metchie III, among others.

But apparently, the Eagles aren't done. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on Wednesday, the defending champions have signed a familiar face: Safety Marcus Epps. The terms of the signing weren't disclosed.

The 29-year-old Epps suited up for Philadelphia from 2019 and 2022, including starting in Super Bowl LVII. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.

Reunion: Veteran safety Marcus Epps is signing with the #Eagles, per sources. Epps played for Philadelphia from 2019-2022 and started in Super Bowl LVII. Now, he returns as a veteran presence in a young secondary for the defending champs. pic.twitter.com/pjuIbiuqhz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2025

As Pelissero noted, Epps will serve as a veteran presence for the Eagles. While the team isn't lacking in leadership, any form of help to guide the younger players is welcome.

Epps, a sixth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was signed by the New England Patriots this offseason but didn't make the final roster on Tuesday.

The Eagles didn't waste any time swooping in to acquire the seasoned safety.

Fans shared their thoughts on Epps' returning to the City of Brotherly Love.

“I don’t mind it. More depth at safety can’t hurt,” said @RollPhillyDawgz.

“Bro is a walking hit stick. Let’s get it!” added @outsidethenest.

“I like this move,” wrote @Im_DoubleDigits.

“WELCOME HOME, BIG DAWG,” commented @StopZyrex.

“Idk about this one. He was getting cooked in the Super Bowl 2022,” posted @Huncho_Rog.

“Would rather have Mike Epps in the secondary,” joked @localexpertdan.

Epps will have to convince Eagles coach Nick Sirianni to give him minutes as the squad is already loaded at safety with Reed Blankenship, Tristin McCollum, Sydney Brown, and Andrew Mukuba.

The Eagles will open their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.