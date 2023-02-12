Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t be 100% healthy in Super Bowl 57, due to the lingering shoulder injury that he’s dealt with during the entire postseason.
Jalen Hurts suffered the shoulder injury in the Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears. Hurts missed the next two games and returned for the Week 18 finale. The injury didn’t stop Hurts from leading Philadelphia to Super Bowl 57, but it could potentially affect him against the Kansas City Chiefs with the championship on the line.
“I’m getting there,” Jalen Hurts told reporters. “I’ve made it clear this whole time it’s something I’m dealing with.”
Hurts injured his sternoclavicular joint, the ligament that connects the clavicle to the sternum, the Eagles medical staff explained to NFL.com. Hurts strained ligaments and sprained his sternoclavicular joint when Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson fell on top of the quarterback.
Hurts was told to rehab the injury and rest, which he was only able to do for only so long. The quarterback didn’t throw in Week 16 ahead of the Eagles’ game with the Dallas Cowboys, but he was back throwing late in Week 17 before Philadelphia played the New Orleans Saints.
Without Hurts, the Eagles went 0-2. Hurts returned in Week 18 against the New York Giants in a game that Philadelphia needed to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
By finishing with the league’s best record, Hurt received an additional week of rest. The Eagles had a bye on Wild-Card Weekend. Philadelphia routed New York 38-7 in a rematch during the divisional playoffs. It was a similar story in the Eagles’ 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Hurts received another week of rest in between the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl 57.
Before the Eagles took the field for their first playoff game, Hurts said that his shoulder was “nowhere near 100%.”
Whatever percentage Hurts is health-wise, it could be enough for the Eagles to prevail in Super Bowl 57. Philadelphia has been so dominant in the postseason that the quarterback hasn’t been asked to win games with his right arm.
Hurts has still been able to make plays and punish defenses through the air and on the ground. The 2022 MVP runner-up had three total touchdowns and a 112.2 passer rating against the Giants. Hurts only threw for 125 yards but added 39 rushing yards and a score against the 49ers.