Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t be 100% healthy in Super Bowl 57, due to the lingering shoulder injury that he’s dealt with during the entire postseason.

Jalen Hurts suffered the shoulder injury in the Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears. Hurts missed the next two games and returned for the Week 18 finale. The injury didn’t stop Hurts from leading Philadelphia to Super Bowl 57, but it could potentially affect him against the Kansas City Chiefs with the championship on the line.

“I’m getting there,” Jalen Hurts told reporters. “I’ve made it clear this whole time it’s something I’m dealing with.”