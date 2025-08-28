The New York Giants recently released quarterback Tommy DeVito. DeVito's former teammate, Saquon Barkley, shared a message for the QB following the news.

DeVito posted a video on Instagram with the following caption: “My journey with the New York Giants was more than football — it was about family, community, and a dream come true for a Jersey kid. I’ll forever be grateful to the organization and fans who welcomed me with open arms. New York will always be home.

“Excited for this next chapter in New England!”

Barkley — who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles — commented on the former Giants QB's post.

“Love brotha!! Story far from being over,” Barkley wrote.

As DeVito mentioned, he is now set to join the New England Patriots. New England claimed the quarterback on waivers and he will become one of Drake Maye's backups.

At 27 years old, DeVito likely still has something left to offer. The question is whether or not he will receive the opportunity to play at some point down the road. New England's decision to claim him on waivers from the Giants suggests the Patriots believe in his talent.

DeVito has played in a total of 12 NFL games, eight of which have been starts. He's thrown for eight touchdowns and 1,358 yards through the air to go along with only three interceptions. However, nine of DeVito's appearances came during the 2023 season. He only appeared in three games in 2024.

In order for DeVito to take the next step in his career, he will need to earn a starting role with a team. Maye will lead New England while Joshua Dobbs and DeVito will serve as backups on the roster. DeVito is not expected to see much playing time with the Patriots.

Perhaps at some point down the road the QB will land a starting role. He displayed signs of potential in New York with the Giants, something that may intrigue teams around the NFL.