The Philadelphia Eagles are mourning the loss of a pivotal figure in franchise history. Jim Murray, a former general manager and a civic icon in Philadelphia, passed away Monday at the age of 87. His legacy spans far beyond football, impacting lives through his work with the Ronald McDonald House and in the local community.

A native of West Philadelphia, Murray grew up watching Eagles games at Franklin Field. After graduating from Villanova University in 1960 and serving in the Marine Corps Reserve, he took a nontraditional path into football leadership. He joined the Eagles in 1969 as a publicist and was promoted to general manager in 1974 at just 36 years old — a move initially met with skepticism due to his unconventional background.

But it was under Murray’s leadership that the Eagles transformed from a struggling franchise to a legitimate contender. His biggest move came in 1976 when he convinced head coach Dick Vermeil to leave UCLA and lead the team. That decision sparked a turnaround that culminated in a trip to Super Bowl XV in 1981, the franchise’s first appearance on the NFL’s biggest stage.

During his eight-year tenure, the franchise legend also played a role in acquiring key players like linebacker Bill Bergey and quarterback Ron Jaworski, solidifying his football acumen and eye for talent. Despite being let go after the 1982 season, Murray declined other NFL offers to remain in Philadelphia — a city he never stopped serving.

Beyond the field, Murray's most enduring legacy may be his role in co-founding the Ronald McDonald House in 1974. Inspired by the leukemia battle of Eagles player Fred Hill’s daughter, Murray partnered with McDonald’s to launch the first house in Philadelphia. That initiative has since expanded to 385 locations in 62 countries, helping millions of families with seriously ill children.

Following his time with Philadelphia, the Villanova graduate ran a successful communications firm and remained active in community initiatives. Those who knew him best described him as deeply compassionate, humble, and unwavering in his love for the city.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a link to colleague Matt Breen’s tribute, summarizing the emotional impact of Murray’s passing.

“Jim Murray, general manager of the #Eagles’ first Super Bowl team, dies at 87: ‘He was uplifting in every way’ @matt_breen”

Tributes poured in for the man who first brought greatness to the Eagles organization. Murray was remembered not just for helping lead the team to its first Super Bowl, but for laying the foundation of a winning culture and using his platform to serve the community far beyond football.

Murray’s life embodied the heart of Philadelphia — from a young fan in West Philly to the architect of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl run, and from team executive to global humanitarian. His legacy lives on in the franchise he helped transform and in the countless lives touched through his work with Ronald McDonald House and beyond.