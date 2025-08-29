The Philadelphia Eagles finalized their roster on Tuesday but continue to make adjustments to their 2025 practice squad. After placing undrafted free agent Willie Lampkin on injured reserve, the team signed Audric Estime and Ambry Thomas to its practice squad.

While signing Estime and Thomas, the Eagles released receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and cornerback Eli Ricks from their respective contracts, the team announced on Friday. Marshall recently signed with the team in April, but Ricks appeared in 23 games for Philadelphia in the last two years.

The Eagles claimed Lampkin, an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina, off waivers after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams. The center suffered multiple injuries during one of Los Angeles' preseason games and will miss at least the first four games of the year.

Lampkin will join fellow rookie offensive lineman Myles Hinton on the Eagles' injured reserve list. Hinton, whom Philadelphia selected in the sixth round, has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for the majority of the offseason.

Although the Eagles are set at center with Cam Jurgens, they brought in Lampkin to compete with 2025 fifth-round pick Drew Kendall for the backup job. Veteran Brett Toth is also on the roster, though he has appeared in just 20 games in his six-year career. Toth figures to be the most likely cut candidate if Philadelphia ever activates Lampkin to its active roster.

Eagles adjust 2025 practice squad with signings

Estime and Thomas were both surprising victims of 2025 roster cuts. Estime appeared in 13 games as a rookie with the Denver Broncos, including one start at running back. He ended the year with 310 rushing yards on 4.1 yards per carry but fell out of the rotation after Denver added R.J. Harvey and J.K. Dobbins in the offseason.

Thomas did not play in 2024 due to injury but was one of the league's brightest young players before going down. The 25-year-old cornerback came on strong as a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 but has yet to return to the field since.

The Eagles are set at running back and cornerback, but injuries have historically struck them at both positions. Philadelphia is already beginning the 2025 season with a shorthanded secondary due to Lewis Cine and Tariq Castro-Fields landing on injured reserve.