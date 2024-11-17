The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high during the 2024 NFL season. Philadelphia is 8-2 after getting a huge win on Thursday Night Football against the Commanders. One reason why the Eagles are more dangerous than every is the elite play of running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley is having a career season and is well on his way to surpassing his 2022 rushing total. This appears to be something his agent had envisioned when Barkley signed his three-year, $37.8 million contract with the Eagles this offseason.

Barkley can earn an additional $3 million in individual and team incentives based on performance. He can earn $250,000 for 1,500 all-purpose yards and another $250,000 for 2,000 yards. Reaching the 2,000-yard mark also adds money to his 2025 base salary as an escalator, which basically makes it worth $1 million total for Barkley.

Other possible routes to incentives include earning a first-team All-Pro selection, second-team All-Pro selection, or being voted into the Pro Bowl.

One important note is that Barkley's contract does not include incentives based on scoring touchdowns. This is a smart move by his agent because Philadelphia's famous “tush push” play has negated multiple instances where Barkley could have scored more touchdowns.

For context, there have been 11 plays so far this season where Barkley was tackled on the one- or two-yard line.

Barkley already has 197 carries for 1,137 rushing yards and eight touchdowns with seven games left to play. He also has hauled in 23 receptions for 210 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the receiving game.

Eagles DT Jalen Carter receives praise from Nick Sirianni after 100% snap performance on TNF

Another player who is contributing to Philadelphia's recent success is defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter recently received a ton of praise from head coach Nick Sirianni after playing 100% of defensive snaps on Thursday Night Football.

“He’s just a freak athlete,” Sirianni said after the game, via transcripts on the team's official website. “I really think that Jalen Carter, whatever sport he would’ve put his mind to, he would be a big-time player in that sport. He’s just such a good athlete and able to get to the football. He’s violent when he gets there.”

Sirianni highlighted on play in particular that highlights how good Carter has been playing lately.

“There was a draw that they ran or kind of — I think it was a draw — that he retraced and made a play and got a big hit on [Commanders QB] Jayden Daniels,” Sirianni told reporters.

Jalen Carter is getting much more involved in the Eagles' defense than he was his rookie season. Carter has 29 total tackles with three-and-a-half sacks through 10 games played. He is pacing eclipsing nearly every statistic from his rookie season. Carter is also making plays that don't show up on the stat sheet that still help his team.

The Eagles are suddenly one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC once again.