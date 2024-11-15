The Philadelphia Eagles started their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders shaky. Yet, Philly turned things around to lead 26-10 near the end of the fourth quarter. Saquon Barkley made history during the first half, but he was not finished. He came alive in the second half and gained increased attention from fans on social media.

Barkley finished the game with 146 yards and two touchdowns by the end of the game, drawing multiple exciting reactions:

“Saquon Barkley is the best running back in football,” one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter) alongside an Eagle emoji.

One fan gave Barkley's ability to recharge himself after a slow start a glowing review:

“I've never seen a running back literally recharge like a battery and be better stronger and faster in the 3rd and 4th quarter. He's just a specimen,” the fan wrote.

Barkley has had an amazing run during his first season with the Eagles. He broke the 1,000-yard barrier against the Commanders on Thursday and is a major reason the team's offense is so potent.

Another fan gave a bold prediction for Barkley's career in Philadelphia amid his promising start:

“He will end his career as the best Eagles running back of all time. Book that,” the fan stated.

Others were so fond of Barkley's performance that they suggested the Eagles run their offense completely through him.

Saquon Barkley showed flashes of his potential during his New York Giants tenure. But at the end of the day, he and New York did not see eye-to-eye on their future together. Barkley decided to join the Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract during the summer of 2024, and the rest has been history.

The Eagles improved their record to 8-2 with their win over the Commanders, which helped Philly retain its first-place standing in the NFC East.