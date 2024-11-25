A Philadelphia Eagles great and fan favorite might have just played his last snap of professional football. Following Sunday's 37-20 victory versus the Los Angeles Rams, veteran defensive end Brandon Graham informed reporters that he tore his triceps and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. While he did not speak in-depth about his future, fans are preparing themselves for an emotional goodbye.

Nick Sirianni is not quite ready to address Graham's injury situation, but he is making sure to express just how much No. 55 means to him.

“Love him,” the Eagles head coach said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. “He is one of my favorite guys that I've ever been able to coach. We'll see where it is. Again, I'm not ready to talk about it yet and I’m holding out hope and we'll see.”

Graham recorded one of Philadelphia's five sacks on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, bringing him to an impressive career total of 76.5 (moves up to third in franchise history). Beyond his on-field contributions, which include six tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three and a half sacks this season, the Super Bowl 52 hero is an indispensable leader.

Graham's presence in the Eagles' locker room is especially vital with longtime pillars Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox both retiring this past offseason. He has helped the squad smoothly transition into a new and exciting era of football in the City of Brotherly Love. Now, the former Second-Team All-Pro will do everything in his power to make an impact from the sidelines.

Can Eagles stay red-hot without Brandon Graham?

Although it will be difficult to replace Graham's production on the defensive line, the Eagles contain a dangerous amount of talent throughout their roster. They can bring heavy pressure and lock down pass catchers in the secondary, as evidenced by their performance in LA. The offense is also looking mighty dangerous these days.

Saquon Barkley exploded in SoFi Stadium, accumulating over 300 total yards and two touchdowns against the Rams. He deserves to be entrenched in the MVP conversation for the revitalizing effect he is having on the entire unit. The star running back is setting the tone and allowing everyone else to effectively carry out their jobs. Though, the Eagles (9-2) could now be thrust into a bit of an adjustment period.

Nick Sirianni must unify his guys in the aftermath of the Brandon Graham news and keep them focused on the task at hand– winning a championship. If the 36-year-old is indeed out for the rest of the season, there is no better tribute Philadelphia can pay him.