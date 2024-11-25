Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has confirmed his 2024 season has ended early. The veteran tore his triceps during Sunday night’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams, a heartbreaking conclusion to what was expected to be his final NFL campaign.

“Like I told the boys, man. The mission’s still the mission,” Graham told reporters after the game. “We pour everything we can into this game… I’m about to enjoy this little rehab and then I’m about to enjoy leading this team the rest of the year. As soon as I can be back out there, I’m gonna be out there.”

Expand Tweet

The injury occurred late in the Eagles’ 27-13 win, and Graham, 36, confirmed his season was over during postgame interviews. Despite the disappointment, the 15-year veteran made it clear he intends to remain a leader and motivator for his teammates as they continue their push toward the playoffs.

Eagles legend will be out the rest of the 2024 season, could be his last game in an Eagles uniform

“If I had to go out like this, I gave it everything I got,” Graham said.

Graham’s absence will be felt deeply both on and off the field. Drafted 13th overall in 2010 out of Michigan, Graham has spent his entire career with the Eagles, becoming a cornerstone of the franchise. He holds the record for most games played in franchise history, with 206 appearances, and played a pivotal role in the Eagles’ first Super Bowl championship during the 2017 season. His strip-sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII remains one of the most iconic moments in Eagles history.

This season, Graham provided veteran depth and leadership on the Eagles’ defensive line, a group stacked with young talent. While his on-field contributions will be missed, his presence in the locker room and on the sidelines remains invaluable. The Eagles, sitting comfortably as one of the NFL’s top teams in 2024, will now have to continue their campaign without one of their most experienced players. With Graham sidelined, younger defenders like Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith may be called upon to step up in his absence.

Graham, however, is not stepping away entirely. As he stated, he plans to continue mentoring and supporting his teammates as they strive for another championship.

“An injury doesn’t mean the mission changes,” Graham said. “I’m still here to lead, to support, and to give everything I’ve got to this team.” The Eagles will undoubtedly rally around their veteran leader as they push toward the playoffs. For Graham, even though his playing days may have ended sooner than expected, his legacy and influence on the team endure.