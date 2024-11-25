The (7-4) Baltimore Ravens will face the (7-3) Los Angeles Chargers on Week 12, and the Ravens should lean on two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry to bounce back from a heartbreaking 18-16 loss to the Steelers in Week 11. Meanwhile, a fellow running back has torn up the league as well this season, which might signal a turnaround for RBs across the league. After the Eagles beat the Rams 37-20 on Sunday, Derrick Henry shouted out Saquon Barkley for his 255-yard night, breaking the franchise record for yards rushing.

“GO CRAZY GANGSTA!!” the star RB said on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 12: Ravens vs. Chargers

Last season, running backs around the league expressed frustration about their perceived devaluation compared to wide receivers and quarterbacks.

However, the performances of Saquon Barkley for the Eagles (including the Rams game) and Derrick Henry for the Ravens, among others, might have signaled a resurgence for the position, which should translate to an increase in pay.

On Friday before the Chargers game, Henry also commented on the excellent play of J. K. Dobbins, former RB for the Ravens. Helping LA to a 7-3 record, Dobbins has a case for Comeback Player of the Year.

“I'm always going to be happy for any running back,” Henry said, via Jon Alfano for Sports Illustrated. “J. K. had a short time of injuries, but he's bounced back and [is] showing his hard work and his heart to get back into it. He's having a great year, [and] he's doing a great job for them. Hats off to him and the year he's having. I'm glad to see him back out [there], making plays and doing big things for his team.”

Practically, the Ravens and the Chargers traded running backs in the offseason, and both teams have thrived for their choices.

While the Ravens signed Derrick Henry to a two-year $16-million contract, the Chargers also signed Dobbins to a one-year $1.6-million prove-it deal.

Moreover, Henry, Dobbins, and Barkley could have signed with any team in the offseason. For instance, the Cowboys could have signed Henry, but owner and GM Jerry Jones inexplicably didn't pursue him.

Now, Dallas is 4-7, whose playoff hopes are dwindling by the week.

Franchise RBs

“They're franchise players,” Henry said of the other top running backs in the NFL. “They're showing that, [and] they're proving that week after week. Those guys work hard to let it showcase during the season, and I'm glad that they're able to showcase their talents and [are] having a great year.”

Likewise, Henry sounded optimistic about the future of their position.

“And hopefully, they'll open doors for the future and other running backs that are coming up [in] free agency to get an opportunity to get paid, as well,” he added.

Moreover, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley's spectacular play, for example, could also go a long way into changing how the league views RBs, especially if they somehow lead their teams deep into the playoffs.